CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020

_____

682 FPUS56 KMTR 210720

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1220 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-212215-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

1220 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening. A

chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 64 54 66 / 10 20 20 20

$$

CAZ506-212215-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

1220 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 78 53 75 / 0 0 10 0

San Rafael 55 75 57 72 / 10 20 20 10

Napa 53 76 55 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-212215-

North Bay Mountains-

1220 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 57 86 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-212215-

San Francisco-

1220 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 64 57 65 / 10 10 20 20

Ocean Beach 54 61 55 62 / 10 10 20 20

$$

CAZ509-212215-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

1220 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ508-212215-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

1220 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 71 58 70 / 10 10 20 10

Oakland 57 70 58 72 / 0 0 10 0

Fremont 56 75 57 75 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 77 58 78 / 10 10 10 10

Mountain View 57 75 58 76 / 0 0 10 0

$$

CAZ510-212215-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

1220 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 56 85 57 84 / 0 0 10 10

Livermore 56 84 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-212215-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

1220 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Light

winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 79 58 79 / 0 10 10 0

Morgan Hill 55 87 54 82 / 0 0 10 0

$$

CAZ529-212215-

Northern Monterey Bay-

1220 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 69 55 66 / 0 10 10 10

$$

CAZ512-212215-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

1220 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ511-212215-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

1220 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

80s.

$$

CAZ530-212215-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

1220 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 67 56 69 / 10 20 20 20

Big Sur 52 70 54 68 / 0 20 20 10

$$

CAZ528-212215-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

1220 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 57 68 56 67 / 0 10 10 10

Carmel Valley 52 76 53 75 / 0 20 20 10

Hollister 55 77 54 73 / 0 0 10 0

$$

CAZ516-212215-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

1220 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Light

winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 54 82 55 76 / 0 0 10 0

$$

CAZ517-212215-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

1220 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ518-212215-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

1220 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 52 93 51 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

