CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, July 17, 2020

_____

098 FPUS56 KMTR 181001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

CAZ505-190100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 71 52 67 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ506-190100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 86 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 56 81 56 80 / 0 0 0 10

Napa 55 81 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-190100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 58 91 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-190100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 68 56 66 / 10 0 10 10

Ocean Beach 54 64 54 62 / 10 0 10 10

$$

CAZ509-190100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ508-190100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 76 57 74 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 57 74 57 72 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 58 81 59 79 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 58 84 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 79 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-190100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 58 91 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 57 92 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-190100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 85 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 92 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-190100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 72 54 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-190100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ511-190100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ530-190100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 71 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 54 71 54 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-190100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 71 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 54 78 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 55 80 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-190100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Light

winds...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 90s.

Light winds...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Highs

in the 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 55 89 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-190100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-190100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s

to mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s to mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph increasing to

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 55 98 57 98 / 0 0 0 0

$$

$$

