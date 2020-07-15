CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 14, 2020

_____

418 FPUS56 KMTR 151001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-160100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 68 52 67 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ506-160100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 84 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 79 57 79 / 0 0 0 10

Napa 53 79 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-160100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 58 89 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-160100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 67 56 66 / 0 0 10 10

Ocean Beach 52 63 54 63 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ509-160100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-160100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 75 57 74 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 56 74 57 73 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 80 59 80 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 56 84 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 56 79 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-160100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 89 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 55 90 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-160100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 55 85 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 53 88 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-160100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 69 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-160100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light winds...becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ511-160100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ530-160100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 54 70 55 71 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 50 68 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-160100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 69 55 71 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 49 78 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 52 77 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-160100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 90.

Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 51 86 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-160100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ518-160100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 49 94 53 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

