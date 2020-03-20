CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 19, 2020
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
CAZ505-210100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 40 61 42 64 / 10 0 0 10
CAZ506-210100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
30s to mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming south in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 36 66 37 70 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 42 64 44 67 / 10 0 0 10
Napa 39 63 40 67 / 10 0 0 0
CAZ507-210100-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light
winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows around 40. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 38 61 42 66 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ006-210100-
San Francisco-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds up
to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph...
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...
becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 45 62 47 64 / 10 0 0 10
Ocean Beach 45 61 47 64 / 10 0 0 10
CAZ509-210100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 60. East winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening...becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
CAZ508-210100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening...becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 50.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 45 61 46 65 / 10 0 0 10
Oakland 44 64 46 66 / 10 0 0 10
Fremont 41 63 44 67 / 10 10 0 10
Redwood City 43 64 44 67 / 20 10 0 10
Mountain View 41 64 44 67 / 20 10 0 10
CAZ510-210100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
lower 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Light winds...becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming
north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 40 65 41 69 / 10 10 0 0
Livermore 40 63 41 67 / 20 10 0 0
CAZ513-210100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows around
40. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 40 65 42 69 / 20 10 0 10
Morgan Hill 38 64 41 68 / 20 20 20 10
CAZ529-210100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
lower 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. Light winds...becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 40 61 42 64 / 20 10 0 10
CAZ512-210100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to 5 mph...becoming
northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to
upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around
40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
40s to upper 50s.
CAZ511-210100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas
of frost in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming
west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight
chance of snow. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
40s to upper 50s.
CAZ530-210100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 42 61 44 64 / 20 20 20 10
Big Sur 40 58 44 62 / 10 20 20 10
CAZ528-210100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows around
40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60. Lows in
the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 41 63 44 66 / 20 20 20 10
Carmel Valley 38 62 41 66 / 20 20 20 10
Hollister 38 62 41 65 / 20 20 20 10
CAZ516-210100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in
the upper 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. A
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Light winds...becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows
around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.
Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 38 62 42 66 / 10 20 20 10
CAZ517-210100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the
30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
40s to 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s to mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance
of rain. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
CAZ518-210100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the 30s
to lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming east
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s
to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid
40s to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 35 61 40 65 / 20 20 20 10
