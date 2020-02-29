CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, February 28, 2020

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-010200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 44 55 39 58 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ506-010200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 39 64 35 63 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 46 60 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 43 63 38 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-010200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 45 63 41 57 / 0 10 10 0

CAZ006-010200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 49 58 44 59 / 0 0 0 10

Ocean Beach 49 57 45 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-010200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

CAZ508-010200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 48 58 44 59 / 0 0 0 10

Oakland 48 60 43 60 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 46 59 40 58 / 0 0 0 10

Redwood City 47 60 42 60 / 0 0 0 10

Mountain View 46 60 41 58 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ510-010200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 46 64 39 60 / 0 0 0 10

Livermore 46 60 37 58 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ513-010200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 45 63 39 59 / 0 0 0 10

Morgan Hill 45 65 37 58 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ529-010200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 45 60 39 58 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ512-010200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 40. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

CAZ511-010200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ530-010200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 47 58 42 58 / 10 10 10 20

Big Sur 47 62 41 56 / 0 0 10 20

CAZ528-010200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 47 59 41 58 / 0 0 0 10

Carmel Valley 43 59 37 57 / 0 0 10 20

Hollister 45 61 37 56 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ516-010200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 46 67 38 57 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ517-010200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. A slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

CAZ518-010200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 2700 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 45 65 36 55 / 0 0 10 20

