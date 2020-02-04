CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, February 3, 2020
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020
CAZ505-050200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to
5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 35 55 38 58 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ506-050200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid
40s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Highs in the
60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to
upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 32 60 35 65 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 37 57 40 60 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 34 56 36 61 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ507-050200-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 35 54 39 61 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ006-050200-
San Francisco-
300 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs near 60. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 40 55 42 58 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 41 55 43 58 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ509-050200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
CAZ508-050200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 40 55 41 58 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 38 57 40 59 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 35 55 36 60 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 37 56 38 60 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 35 56 37 60 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ510-050200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds...becoming
northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 35 56 35 61 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 32 54 33 59 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ513-050200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 33 57 35 61 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 30 56 33 61 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ529-050200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds...becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Highs in the
mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
around 40.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 33 56 36 60 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ512-050200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the
upper 30s.
CAZ511-050200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows near 30. North winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the 40s to upper
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
CAZ530-050200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
North winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 35 56 37 60 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 35 57 38 60 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ528-050200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 32 56 35 60 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 31 57 33 62 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 30 55 33 59 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ516-050200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds...becoming
northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.
Lows in the 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 29 56 31 61 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ517-050200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
CAZ518-050200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 27 54 29 60 / 0 0 0 0
