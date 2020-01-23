CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 22, 2020

_____

977 FPUS56 KMTR 231101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-240200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning...becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of

rain. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 42 58 44 59 / 10 10 20 20

$$

CAZ506-240200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds up to 5 mph...becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 40 62 42 62 / 10 10 10 10

San Rafael 45 59 46 60 / 10 10 10 10

Napa 42 59 44 61 / 10 10 10 0

$$

CAZ507-240200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 44 58 46 60 / 10 10 10 0

$$

CAZ006-240200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 47 58 48 59 / 10 10 10 10

Ocean Beach 48 59 49 59 / 10 10 10 0

$$

CAZ509-240200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-240200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 47 58 47 59 / 10 10 10 10

Oakland 46 60 47 61 / 10 10 10 0

Fremont 45 62 45 63 / 20 0 0 0

Redwood City 45 62 46 63 / 10 0 0 0

Mountain View 45 62 45 64 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-240200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 43 60 44 63 / 10 10 10 0

Livermore 42 60 43 63 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-240200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 44 65 44 65 / 30 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 44 65 44 66 / 50 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-240200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 44 63 44 64 / 50 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-240200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ511-240200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

CAZ530-240200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 46 64 47 64 / 50 0 0 0

Big Sur 46 65 47 65 / 50 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-240200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 46 65 46 65 / 40 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 44 66 44 67 / 50 0 0 0

Hollister 45 65 44 65 / 40 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-240200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 43 68 44 68 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-240200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-240200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 42 67 42 67 / 20 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather