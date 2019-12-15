CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 14, 2019
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019
CAZ505-160200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
around 50. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 42 54 40 54 / 30 0 0 0
CAZ506-160200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in
the 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.
Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 37 57 35 58 / 20 0 0 0
San Rafael 43 56 41 55 / 20 0 0 0
Napa 38 54 37 54 / 10 0 0 0
CAZ507-160200-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows near 40. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 39 52 38 52 / 10 0 0 0
CAZ006-160200-
San Francisco-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance
of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain.
Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 46 55 43 55 / 20 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 47 55 44 55 / 30 0 0 0
CAZ509-160200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
CAZ508-160200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 45 55 43 55 / 40 0 0 0
Oakland 44 56 42 55 / 20 0 0 0
Fremont 42 55 39 55 / 50 0 0 0
Redwood City 44 56 42 56 / 60 0 0 0
Mountain View 43 55 40 56 / 70 0 0 0
CAZ510-160200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Light winds...becoming northeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds...becoming east around
5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 40 55 38 55 / 10 0 0 0
Livermore 39 55 36 55 / 20 0 0 0
CAZ513-160200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds...
becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 42 57 38 58 / 90 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 40 57 36 58 / 20 0 0 0
CAZ529-160200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy
fog. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 42 56 38 58 / 40 0 0 0
CAZ512-160200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
CAZ511-160200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 30s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the 20s to upper
30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 40s to
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the
30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
CAZ530-160200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near
50. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 44 57 41 59 / 50 0 0 0
Big Sur 45 56 43 58 / 50 10 0 0
CAZ528-160200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 43 56 39 58 / 40 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 40 57 38 60 / 60 0 0 0
Hollister 40 55 36 56 / 30 0 0 0
CAZ516-160200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog and frost after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 40 57 35 58 / 20 0 0 0
CAZ517-160200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of snow
showers. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North winds 20 to
30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 40s
to 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the 40s to 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 60s.
CAZ518-160200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to
lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 40s
to 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 40s
to 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 39 55 34 58 / 20 0 0 0
