CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, October 4, 2019

588 FPUS56 KMTR 051001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-060100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light winds...becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 46 72 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-060100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 41 86 48 91 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 50 82 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 43 82 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-060100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the 60s to upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 49 80 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-060100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 50 74 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 50 71 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-060100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows around

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

CAZ508-060100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 51 77 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 50 78 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 48 79 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 50 81 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 47 80 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-060100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 47 84 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 45 82 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-060100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

near 90. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 46 82 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 43 87 52 92 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ529-060100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 44 85 52 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-060100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the 60s to upper

70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

CAZ511-060100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ530-060100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 48 76 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 49 81 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-060100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 44 81 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 43 84 52 91 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 43 84 52 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-060100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds...becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 41 84 48 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-060100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Light winds...becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

CAZ518-060100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows near 50. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 39 86 48 91 / 0 0 0 0

