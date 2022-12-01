CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

271 FPUS56 KSGX 011021

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

221 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

CAZ552-012215-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

221 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ554-012215-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

221 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60 towards the coast to the upper 50s farther inland.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s towards the coast

to 60 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ043-012215-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

221 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows around 50. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ050-012215-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

221 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s in the western valleys to

the lower 50s near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s in the western valleys to 60 near

the foothills. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s in the western

valleys to the lower 60s near the foothills. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s in the western valleys

to 60 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s in the western

valleys to the mid 50s near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s in the western valleys to the mid 50s near

the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s in the western valleys to the upper

50s near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-012215-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

221 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of

winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ057-012215-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

221 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid

50s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ055-012215-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

221 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Snow level 6000 feet this

afternoon. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog

overnight. Lows around 30 above 6000 feet to the upper 30s below

6000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 6500

feet...becoming 7500 feet. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph...except southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60

mph near ridge tops and along desert slopes. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s above 6000 feet to the upper 40s below 6000 feet. Little or

no snow accumulation. Snow level 7000 feet. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s above 6000 feet to the lower 50s below 6000 feet.

Snow level 7500 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 30s above 6000 feet to

the upper 40s below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Snow level 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s above 6000 feet to

the lower 40s below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s above 6000 feet to the mid 40s below

6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s above 6000 feet

to the mid 40s below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-012215-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

221 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Snow level 6000 feet this

afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Snow level 6500 feet...

becoming above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Snow level

7500 feet in the morning. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Areas of

winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Snow level above 8000 feet in

the afternoon. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Snow level 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CAZ058-012215-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

221 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of

winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ060-012215-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

221 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Areas of winds

south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 40.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 60. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ065-012215-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

221 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s through the pass to the lower 60s this northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows around 50. Areas of

winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ061-012215-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

221 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ062-012215-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

221 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

