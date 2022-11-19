CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 18, 2022

718 FPUS56 KSGX 191032

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

232 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

CAZ552-192215-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

232 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s at the beaches to

the mid 70s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas

of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of

winds east 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s at the

beaches to the mid 70s farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s at the beaches to

the mid 70s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-192215-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

232 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s towards the coast to

the lower 70s farther inland. Areas of winds northeast 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 60 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds

east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of

winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ043-192215-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

232 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s near the coast to

the mid 70s inland. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of

winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s near the coast to

the lower 70s inland. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s near the coast to

the lower 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s near the coast

to the lower 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s near the

coast to the mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s near the coast to the upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ050-192215-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

232 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the western

valleys to the mid 60s near the foothills. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds

east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the western

valleys to the mid 60s near the foothills. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s in the western valleys to the upper 60s

near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 35 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s in the western

valleys to the upper 60s near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the western

valleys to 70 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s in the

western valleys to the lower 70s near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s in the

western valleys to the mid 70s near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-192215-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

232 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of

winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ057-192215-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

232 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Areas of

winds northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ055-192215-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

232 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s above 6000 feet to the

upper 40s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph this afternoon. Near ridge tops

and along desert slopes, gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s above 6000 feet to the

mid 30s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s above 6000 feet to

the lower 50s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s above 6000 feet to the mid 50s below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s above 6000 feet to

the mid 50s below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s above 6000 feet

to the upper 50s below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s above

6000 feet to the lower 60s below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50 above 6000 feet to the

lower 60s below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-192215-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

232 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ058-192215-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

232 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Areas of winds east 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Areas of winds east

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Areas of

winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ060-192215-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

232 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ065-192215-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

232 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds north 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s through the pass to 50 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Areas of winds southeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ061-192215-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

232 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ062-192215-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

232 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast this afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

