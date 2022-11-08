CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

_____

443 FPUS56 KSGX 082109

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

108 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

CAZ552-091100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

108 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms this

evening, then rain overnight. Rain may be heavy at times this

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph this evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s at the beaches

to the mid 60s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

CAZ554-091100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

108 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms this

evening, then rain overnight. Rain may be heavy at times this

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph this evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s

towards the coast to 60 farther inland. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ043-091100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

108 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be

heavy at times this evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph this evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Areas of

winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around

50.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ050-091100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

108 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Patchy fog.

Rain may be heavy at times this evening. Local visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Lows around 50. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Patchy fog. Highs around 60 in the western valleys to the lower

50s near the foothills. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s in the western

valleys to the lower 60s near the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s in the western valleys to the

lower 60s near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s in the western valleys to the mid 60s near

the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s in the western valleys to the mid 60s near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s in the western

valleys to the mid 60s near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-091100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

108 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Patchy fog.

Rain may be heavy at times this evening. Local visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of

winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph this evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of winds

north 15 mph becoming east overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ057-091100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

108 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Patchy fog.

Rain may be heavy at times this evening. Local visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of

winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s. Snow level 5000 feet...

becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of winds

north 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ055-091100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

108 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms this

evening, then rain and snow overnight. Areas of fog.

Precipitation may be heavy at times this evening. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Colder. Lows in the

mid 20s above 6000 feet to the mid 30s below 6000 feet. Local

snow accumulation of 7 to 11 inches. Snow level 7000 feet...

becoming 5500 feet. Areas of winds southwest 35 to 45 mph with

gusts to 70 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

rain, mainly in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s above 6000 feet to

the lower 40s below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Local total snow accumulation 8 to 13 inches. Snow

level 5000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s above

6000 feet to the lower 30s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north

overnight. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the evening. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 30s

above 6000 feet to the upper 40s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds

north 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40 above 6000 feet to

the upper 40s below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s above 6000 feet

to the lower 50s below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s above 6000 feet to

the lower 50s below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s above 6000 feet

to the lower 50s below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s above 6000 feet to the lower 50s below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-091100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

108 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms this

evening, then rain overnight. Areas of fog. Rain may be heavy at

times this evening. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at

times. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Snow level above 8000 feet...

becoming 6500 feet. Areas of winds southwest 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to 60 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Rain and snow likely, mainly in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Local snow accumulation of

1 to 2 inches. Local total snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Snow

level 5500 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

Areas of winds east 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 50.

$$

CAZ058-091100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

108 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms this

evening, then rain overnight. Areas of fog. Rain may be heavy at

times this evening. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at

times. Colder. Lows around 40. Areas of winds southwest 35 to

45 mph with gusts to 65 mph becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 55 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. Areas of

winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ060-091100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

108 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Areas

of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ065-091100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

108 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s through the pass to the

lower 50s this northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s through the pass to the lower 60s in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s through

the pass to the upper 40s in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas

of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming north

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ061-091100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

108 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain likely this evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph this

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Areas

of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of

winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ062-091100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

108 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain this evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 40s.

Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather