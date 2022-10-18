CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 17, 2022

170 FPUS56 KSGX 180943

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

243 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

CAZ552-182115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

243 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80 at the beaches to

the mid 80s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s at the beaches to

the upper 80s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s at the beaches

to the lower 80s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s at the beaches

to the mid 70s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s at the

beaches to the upper 60s farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s at the beaches

to the lower 70s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-182115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

243 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Areas of winds

east 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CAZ043-182115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

243 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80 near the coast to

the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s near the coast to

the upper 80s inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Areas of

winds east 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s near the coast

to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s near the coast

to the mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ050-182115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

243 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s this

western valleys to the lower 80s near the foothills. Areas of

winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 in the western valleys

to the lower 80s near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Areas of

winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Areas of winds

east 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ048-182115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

243 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Areas of winds

east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Areas of

winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around

50.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s.

CAZ057-182115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

243 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Areas of

winds east 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Areas of winds

east 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ055-182115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

243 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s above 6000 feet to

the mid 70s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s above 6000 feet to

the upper 50s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s above 6000 feet

to the mid 70s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of

winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s above 6000 feet

to the mid 70s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph

becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s above 6000 feet to the lower 70s below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

above 6000 feet to the lower 60s below 6000 feet. Snow level

above 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Snow level

above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s above 6000 feet

to the mid 50s below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s above

6000 feet to the lower 60s below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-182115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

243 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds

east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds

east 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy,

colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ058-182115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

243 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Areas of winds

east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Areas of winds

east 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog overnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ060-182115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

243 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of winds

east 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of

winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Areas of winds

east 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CAZ065-182115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

243 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph becoming southeast this afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s through the pass to

the lower 70s in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of

winds northeast 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s through

the pass to the lower 80s in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs around 70 through the pass to the mid 70s in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CAZ061-182115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

243 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CAZ062-182115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

243 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

