Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

418 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

418 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s at the beaches to in the lower 70s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s at the beaches to in the mid 70s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to in the lower 80s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 at the beaches to in

the mid 80s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to in the upper 70s

farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s at the beaches to

in the mid 70s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

418 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 70. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

418 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s near the coast to

in the mid 70s inland. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s near the coast to in the lower 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 near the coast to in

the mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

418 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s in the western

valleys to in the lower 80s near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

418 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

418 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

418 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s above 6000 feet to this upper 60s below 6000 feet. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Colder. Lows in the

lower 40s above 6000 feet to in the lower 50s below 6000 feet.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph. Near

ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas of winds east 15 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

above 6000 feet to in the upper 60s below 6000 feet. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s above 6000 feet to

in the lower 70s below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s above 6000 feet

to in the lower 70s below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s above

6000 feet to in the lower 70s below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60 above 6000 feet to

70 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s above 6000 feet to

in the upper 60s below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

418 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light winds becoming northwest

15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

418 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of

winds east 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

418 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Areas of

winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of winds south 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

418 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows around 60 through the pass to in

the mid 60s in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

418 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

418 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

