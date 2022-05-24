CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 23, 2022

808 FPUS56 KSGX 240854

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

153 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

CAZ552-242100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

153 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 69 at the beaches to

71 to 76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71 at the beaches

to 72 to 77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 55 to 60.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 70 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 71 to 76 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 at the beaches to 71 to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-242100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

153 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 75 towards the coast to

78 to 83 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 76 towards the

coast to 78 to 83 farther inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

56 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 75 towards the coast to 77 to 82 farther inland. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

$$

CAZ043-242100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

153 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 71 to

76 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

68 to 73 near the coast to 74 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 55 to 60.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

73 near the coast to 75 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 75 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 74 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 73 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 inland.

$$

CAZ050-242100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

153 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 73 to 78 in the western

valleys to 84 to 89 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 in the western

valleys to 84 to 89 near the foothills. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys

to 82 to 87 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 77 in the western valleys to 78 to 83 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 78 to 83 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-242100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

153 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 88 to 95. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 96. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

$$

CAZ057-242100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

153 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Areas of winds

south 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 83.

$$

CAZ055-242100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

153 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 80 above 6000 feet to

80 to 87 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to 52 to

62 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet to

82 to 90 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83 above 6000 feet to 78 to

88 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80 above 6000 feet to 75 to

85 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 77 above 6000 feet to 73 to 83 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 68 to 78 above 6000 feet to 73 to 83 below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75 above 6000 feet to

73 to 82 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-242100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

153 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Areas of winds east

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 90. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 75 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

$$

CAZ058-242100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

153 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 87. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Areas of winds east

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 48 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 46 to 52.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

$$

CAZ060-242100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

153 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 101. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 55 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 54 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 86 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 52 to 57.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

$$

CAZ065-242100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

153 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to 97 to

102 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 through the pass to 73 to

78 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 77. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95 through the pass to

99 to 104 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds south

15 mph...becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 91 through the pass

to 97 to 102 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs around 89 through the pass to 94 to 99 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 89 through the pass

to 94 to 99 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 60 to 69.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 91 to 96.

$$

CAZ061-242100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

153 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Areas of winds

east 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ062-242100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

153 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 77. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 77. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 64 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 62 to 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

