CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

861 FPUS56 KSGX 050910

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

210 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

CAZ552-060015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

210 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 70 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 68 at the beaches to 72 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ554-060015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

210 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 77 towards the coast to 82 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 76 towards the coast to 78 to 83 farther inland.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ043-060015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

210 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 74 inland. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ050-060015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

210 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

77 to 82 in the western valleys to 81 to 86 near the foothills.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to

81 to 86 near the foothills. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 76 in the western valleys to 76 to 81 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 66 in the western valleys

to 60 to 65 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ048-060015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

210 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ057-060015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

210 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 62 to 69.

$$

CAZ055-060015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

210 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 76 above 6000 feet to

73 to 83 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to 47 to

57 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78 above 6000 feet to 74 to

83 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75 above 6000 feet to 71 to

81 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 58 to 68 above 6000 feet to

63 to 73 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to 55 to

65 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to 52 to

61 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 57 above 6000 feet to 55 to 64 below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-060015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

210 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 85. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Breezy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66.

$$

CAZ058-060015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

210 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85. Light winds becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 64 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Windy, colder. Lows 37 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs 58 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Breezy. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy.

Highs 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Breezy.

Lows 34 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

58 to 66.

$$

CAZ060-060015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

210 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 94. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 83 to 93. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows 48 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Windy. Highs 74 to

84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Windy, colder. Lows

38 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Breezy. Highs

67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76.

$$

CAZ065-060015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

210 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 through the pass to 95 to 100 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65 through the pass to 67 to

72 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 through the pass to 96 to

101 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the afternoon. Highs around 87 through the pass to 95 to

100 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust in the evening. Windy. Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Windy. Highs 77 to 82 through the pass to 86 to 91 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust. Windy, cooler. Lows 51 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Breezy. Highs around 72 through the pass to 77 to 82 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening.

Windy. Lows 47 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 69 through the pass to 73 to 78 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72 through the pass to

76 to 81 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-060015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

210 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust in the evening. Breezy. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust. Breezy, cooler. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

CAZ062-060015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

210 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds becoming

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 75. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Windy. Lows 61 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Windy. Highs 90 to

95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the evening.

Windy, cooler. Lows 52 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Breezy. Highs

81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Local visibility

one quarter mile or less at times in the evening. Breezy. Lows

48 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

$$

