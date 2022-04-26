CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 25, 2022

393 FPUS56 KSGX 260943

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

CAZ552-270045-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

69 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs around 64 at the beaches to 66 to 71 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 68 at the beaches to 69 to 74 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 71 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 69 to 74 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-270045-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79 towards the coast to 78 to

83 farther inland. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 69 towards the coast to 70 to 75 farther

inland. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78 towards the coast to

79 to 84 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78 towards the coast to

79 to 84 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ043-270045-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

73 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to 69 inland. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low

clouds. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 65 near the coast to 65 inland. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

65 to 70 near the coast to 71 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 76 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 77 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

72 inland.

$$

CAZ050-270045-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Cooler. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78.

$$

CAZ048-270045-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 48 to 54. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

$$

CAZ057-270045-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 82. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 76. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 51. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 69. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 77.

$$

CAZ055-270045-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 62 to 72 above 6000 feet to

69 to 78 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Colder. Lows 34 to 44 above 6000 feet to 41 to 50 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68 above 6000 feet to

65 to 74 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 59 to 68 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 69 above 6000 feet to

67 to 76 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73 above 6000 feet to 72 to

80 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 74 above 6000 feet to 72 to 80 below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73 above 6000 feet to 69 to

78 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-270045-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 81. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Colder. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

$$

CAZ058-270045-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 81. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Colder. Lows 43 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 36 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79.

$$

CAZ060-270045-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 82 to 91. Areas of winds

south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 47 to 55. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 72 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in

the evening. Breezy. Lows 42 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

$$

CAZ065-270045-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 87 through the pass to 90 to

95 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Cooler. Lows around 58 through the pass to 62 to 67 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81 through the pass to

87 to 92 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the afternoon. Highs around 73 through the pass to 81 to 86 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

evening. Windy. Lows 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 through the pass to 86 to

91 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 through the pass to 91 to 96 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 88 through the pass to

92 to 97 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86 through the pass to 90 to

95 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-270045-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 95. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 59 to 65. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust in the evening. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

$$

CAZ062-270045-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 58 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Windy.

Lows 51 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

$$

