958 FPUS56 KSGX 010903

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

CAZ552-020015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds. Lows

49 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low

clouds. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 67 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-020015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds. Lows

49 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76 towards the coast to

77 to 82 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81 towards the coast to

82 to 87 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

CAZ043-020015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and drizzle in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds. Lows

49 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low

clouds. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 71 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 73 to

78 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to

80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to

87 inland.

CAZ050-020015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle in the

morning then mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89 in the western valleys

to 83 to 88 near the foothills.

CAZ048-020015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle in the

morning then mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

CAZ057-020015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 64 to 73. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 71. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 67. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 67 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

CAZ055-020015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 57 to 66 above 6000 feet to 65 to 72 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 above 6000 feet to 42 to

52 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 67 above 6000 feet to 64 to 72 below 6000 feet. Light

winds in the morning with areas of winds south 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 63 above 6000 feet to 61 to

69 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69 above 6000 feet to 66 to

75 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 74 above 6000 feet

to 72 to 81 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73 above 6000 feet to

73 to 81 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73 above 6000 feet to 73 to

82 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-020015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Warmer. Highs 67 to 74. Areas of

winds east 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to

46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81.

CAZ058-020015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Warmer. Highs 65 to 73. Areas of

winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to

48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

70. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to

46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 68 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

CAZ060-020015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 82. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

CAZ065-020015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55 through the pass to 58 to

63 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 through the pass to

86 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76 through the pass to

82 to 87 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82 through the pass to 87 to

92 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 through the pass to 92 to

97 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89 through the pass to

91 to 96 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89 through the pass to

91 to 96 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-020015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

CAZ062-020015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

