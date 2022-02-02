CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 1, 2022

165 FPUS56 KSGX 021024

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

224 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

CAZ552-030130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

224 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds northeast 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Areas of winds northeast 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

CAZ554-030130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

224 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds northeast 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Areas of winds northeast 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds northeast 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

CAZ043-030130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

224 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 41. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72 near the coast to

75 inland.

CAZ050-030130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

224 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69 in the western valleys to 56 to

61 near the foothills. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64 in the western valleys to

56 to 61 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 in the western valleys to 59 to

64 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

55 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71 in the western valleys to

64 to 69 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys to 66 to

71 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76 in the western valleys to 68 to

73 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76 in the western valleys

to 70 to 75 near the foothills.

CAZ048-030130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

224 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 43. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds east 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

CAZ057-030130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

224 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 61. Areas of winds north 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 42. Areas of winds north 30 to

40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 63. Areas of winds north 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 67. Areas of winds northeast 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

CAZ055-030130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

224 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 39 above 6000 feet to 37 to 46 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds north 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

60 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 22 above 6000 feet to 22 to 32 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to

60 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight. Wind chill readings zero to

10 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 45 above 6000 feet to

43 to 53 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph. Lowest wind chill readings zero to 10 above zero

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49 above 6000 feet to 46 to 56 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to

52 to 62 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 46 to 55 above 6000 feet to 54 to

62 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 58 above 6000 feet to 56 to 65 below

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 60 above 6000 feet to 58 to

67 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-030130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

224 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Areas of winds northeast 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Areas of winds northeast 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53. Areas of winds northeast 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54. Areas of winds east 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

CAZ058-030130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

224 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 52. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 33. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 54. Areas of winds northeast 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 37. Areas of winds northeast

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Areas of winds east 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 32 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 57 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 38 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69.

CAZ060-030130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

224 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 46 to 51. Areas of

winds north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 29. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 31. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ065-030130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

224 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Highs 56

to 61. Areas of winds north 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55

mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 through the pass to 61 to

66 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61 through the pass to 63 to 68 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68 through the pass to 69 to

74 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71 through the pass to 73 to 78 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74 through the pass to 76 to 81 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-030130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

224 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust and blowing sand. Highs 60

to 65. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 43. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

CAZ062-030130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

224 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of

winds north 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 30 to 40. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64. Light winds becoming east

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

