CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022

_____

965 FPUS56 KSGX 091037

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

237 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022

CAZ552-100145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

237 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ554-100145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

237 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs around 73. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 77. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 68.

$$

CAZ043-100145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

237 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 71 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to

76 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

72 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ050-100145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

237 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 70 to 75 in the western valleys to 64 to 69 near

the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys to

65 to 70 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys

to 66 to 71 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73 in the western

valleys to 65 to 70 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 in the western valleys

to 59 to 64 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 in the western valleys

to 59 to 64 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 in the western valleys

to 62 to 67 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-100145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

237 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 76. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ057-100145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

237 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 72. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 72. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 50. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 75. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ055-100145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

237 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 53 above 6000 feet to

51 to 60 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31 above 6000 feet to 31 to

38 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph in the

evening becoming light. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes,

areas of winds southeast 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54 above 6000 feet to 50 to

60 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 45 to 53 above 6000 feet to 51 to 61 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 54 above 6000 feet to 53 to 61 below

6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 28 to 38. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

39 to 47 above 6000 feet to 47 to 53 below 6000 feet. Snow level

7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 51 above 6000 feet to 49 to

57 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52 above 6000 feet to 51 to

59 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-100145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

237 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 33 to 43. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 49 to 55. Snow level above 8000 feet in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

$$

CAZ058-100145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

237 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 54 to 61. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

$$

CAZ060-100145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

237 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

$$

CAZ065-100145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

237 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 65 through the pass to 69 to 74 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45 through the pass to 48 to

53 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 through the pass to

69 to 74 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67 through the pass to

70 to 75 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 48 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ061-100145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

237 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

$$

CAZ062-100145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

237 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 47 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather