Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

213 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

CAZ552-310115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

213 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs around 59. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows 44 to 49. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

CAZ554-310115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

213 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 56 to

61. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows 42 to 47. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62.

CAZ043-310115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

213 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs around 61. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 44 to 49.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

59. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62.

CAZ050-310115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

213 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60 in the western valleys

to 52 to 57 near the foothills. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 39 to 46.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs around 59 in the western valleys to

50 to 55 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 36 to 43. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 61 in the western valleys to 53 to 58 near

the foothills. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63 in the western valleys to 56 to

61 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

CAZ048-310115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

213 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows 37 to 42. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

53 to 58. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations in the

morning. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming north with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs around 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 33 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

CAZ057-310115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

213 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 56. Areas

of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight.

Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 45. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs 51 to 56. Snow level 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Areas of winds

south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

CAZ055-310115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

213 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 5500 FEET...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs 33 to 39 above 6000 feet to 39 to

45 below 6000 feet. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 6

inches above 5500 feet. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 5500 feet

in the afternoon. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers overnight. Areas of fog. Lows 18 to

28 above 6000 feet to 25 to 35 below 6000 feet. Local snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 8 to 14

inches above 5500 feet. Snow level 5500 feet. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 41 above

6000 feet to 41 to 48 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 16 to 26. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 40 above 6000 feet to

39 to 47 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings zero to 10 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 46 above 6000 feet to 43 to 52 below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 50 above 6000 feet to 47 to

54 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 48 above 6000 feet to 47 to

54 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 44 to 52 above 6000 feet to 50 to 56 below

6000 feet.

CAZ056-310115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

213 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Areas of fog. Highs 42 to 48. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches above 6000 feet. Snow level 5000

feet...becoming 5500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds south

15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers overnight. Areas of fog. Lows 25 to 35.

Local snow accumulation around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation

of 3 to 5 inches above 6000 feet. Snow level 5500 feet. Areas of

winds south 15 mph becoming west overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Highs 43 to 50. Snow level 6000 feet...

becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 47. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 52 to 59.

CAZ058-310115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

213 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of

fog. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 51. Little or no snow accumulation.

Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows 32 to 39. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 51. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level

5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 27 to 35. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 50. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

CAZ060-310115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

213 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Lows

32 to 37. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 51 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 31. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

CAZ065-310115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

213 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 47. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55 through the pass to

59 to 64 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54 through the pass

to 55 to 60 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61 through the pass to 62 to

67 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 64 through the pass to 65 to 70 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-310115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

213 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 64. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 69.

CAZ062-310115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

213 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 40 to 48.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Light

winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 34 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

