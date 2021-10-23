CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 22, 2021

_____

476 FPUS56 KSGX 231029

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

329 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021

CAZ552-240130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

329 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 70. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 53 to 58. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 66. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 72 to

77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-240130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

329 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs around 69. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 52 to 57. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 65. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

$$

CAZ043-240130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

329 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

67. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 66.

Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

partly cloudy overnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

74 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to

80 inland.

$$

CAZ050-240130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

329 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs around 67 in the western valleys to 61 to

66 near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 53.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to

74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 64 in

the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the foothills. Areas of

winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

$$

CAZ048-240130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

329 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle and slight chance of rain in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 53.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 49 to 54. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

$$

CAZ057-240130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

329 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 69. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 48 to 53. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

$$

CAZ055-240130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

329 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64 above 6000 feet to 57 to

67 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the morning. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Near

ridge tops and along desert slopes, gusts to 45 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44 above 6000 feet to 40 to

50 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66 above 6000 feet to 60 to

70 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Near ridge tops and along

desert slopes, areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph, Gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs 46 to 56 above

6000 feet to 50 to 59 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest

30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Windy, colder. Lows

28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

50 to 58 above 6000 feet to 56 to 63 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 63 above 6000 feet to

61 to 71 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68 above 6000 feet to 67 to

76 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 69 above 6000 feet to 69 to 77 below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-240130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

329 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog.

Highs 53 to 63. Areas of winds southwest 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy, colder. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

58 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

$$

CAZ058-240130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

329 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 65 to 73. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Areas of

fog. Highs 53 to 62. Areas of winds southwest 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight.

Windy. Lows 36 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

$$

CAZ060-240130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

329 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71. Areas of winds south

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Breezy, colder. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

$$

CAZ065-240130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

329 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 through the pass to 77 to 82 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 54 through the pass to 60 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...

becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76 through the pass to

79 to 84 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 65 through the

pass to 72 to 77 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Windy. Lows 48 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70 through the pass

to 74 to 79 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78 through the pass to 80 to

85 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83 through the pass to 85 to

90 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85 through the pass to 86 to 91 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-240130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

329 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Areas of winds

north 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

76 to 81. Areas of winds north 15 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

$$

CAZ062-240130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

329 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

76 to 81. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows 50 to

58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

$$

Moede

_____

