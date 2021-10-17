CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

_____

312 FPUS56 KSGX 171954

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1254 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

CAZ552-181000-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

1254 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs around 63 at the beaches to 64 to 69 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 66 to 71 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 69 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

72 at the beaches to 75 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

68 at the beaches to 71 to 76 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 65 at the beaches to

68 to 73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 67 to 72 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-181000-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

1254 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in

the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 69. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. Highs

68 to 73.

$$

CAZ043-181000-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

1254 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle overnight. Lows

52 to 57. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and patchy drizzle in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

73 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to

56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

72 near the coast to 71 to 76 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to

70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ050-181000-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

1254 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle and slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog

overnight. Cooler. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in

the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 69 in the western valleys to 60 to 65 near the

foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74.

$$

CAZ048-181000-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

1254 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Patchy drizzle overnight. Cooler. Lows

45 to 50. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74.

$$

CAZ057-181000-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

1254 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Patchy drizzle overnight. Cooler. Lows

46 to 51. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 65. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 72.

$$

CAZ055-181000-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

1254 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 37 above 6000 feet to

34 to 44 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 56 above 6000 feet to 51 to 61 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35 above 6000 feet to

32 to 42 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 61 above 6000 feet

to 59 to 67 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65 above 6000 feet to

64 to 71 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 68 above 6000 feet to 68 to 75 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68 above 6000 feet to 67 to

75 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

63 above 6000 feet to 61 to 69 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 54 to 62 above 6000 feet

to 61 to 69 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-181000-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

1254 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs 53 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 72.

$$

CAZ058-181000-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

1254 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows 38 to

46. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs 55 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 35 to 43. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 71.

$$

CAZ060-181000-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

1254 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 47. Areas of winds

south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 81.

$$

CAZ065-181000-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

1254 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 51 through the pass

to 58 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66 through the pass to

72 to 77 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 through the pass to

56 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74 through the pass to

76 to 81 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 through the pass to 85 to

90 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 76 through the

pass to 80 to 85 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 73 to 78 through the pass to 82 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-181000-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

1254 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

$$

CAZ062-181000-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

1254 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 61. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather