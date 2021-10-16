CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

_____

284 FPUS56 KSGX 161950

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1249 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

CAZ552-171000-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

1249 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to

69 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 69 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 71 at the beaches to 76 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-171000-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

1249 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Not as warm. Highs around 76. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs around 67. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 71.

$$

CAZ043-171000-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

1249 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 73 to

78 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 69. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to

76 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to

57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ050-171000-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

1249 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Patchy drizzle overnight. Cooler.

Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle and slight chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 69. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to

49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75.

$$

CAZ048-171000-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

1249 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Patchy drizzle overnight. Cooler.

Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

$$

CAZ057-171000-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

1249 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 78. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Patchy drizzle overnight. Cooler.

Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74.

$$

CAZ055-171000-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

1249 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 35 to 45 above 6000 feet to 44 to 54 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming south 15 mph overnight. Near ridge tops and along

desert slopes, areas of winds south 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 65 above 6000 feet to 64 to 72 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 38 above

6000 feet to 35 to 45 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 50 to

60 above 6000 feet to 54 to 64 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62 above 6000 feet to 60 to

68 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65 above 6000 feet to

64 to 71 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68 above 6000 feet to 67 to

76 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69 above 6000 feet to 68 to

76 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 63 above 6000 feet to

61 to 70 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-171000-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

1249 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 75. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

67. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

$$

CAZ058-171000-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

1249 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 46 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows

39 to 47. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

66. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73.

$$

CAZ060-171000-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

1249 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 46 to 54. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 84. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 48. Areas of

winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 82.

$$

CAZ065-171000-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

1249 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60 through the pass to 63 to 68 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 79 through the pass to 83 to 88 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 51 through the

pass to 58 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 through the pass to 75 to

80 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 through the pass to

84 to 89 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 77 through the pass to

81 to 86 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-171000-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

1249 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 91. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming north with gusts to

30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 89.

$$

CAZ062-171000-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

1249 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 92. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 90.

$$

_____

