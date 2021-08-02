CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 1, 2021

121 FPUS56 KSGX 020858

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

158 AM PDT Mon Aug 2 2021

CAZ552-030000-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

158 AM PDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 83 to 88 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-030000-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

158 AM PDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to 91 to

96 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 towards the coast to 90 to

95 farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 towards the coast to

87 to 92 farther inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 towards the coast to

87 to 92 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to 84 to

89 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 81 towards the coast to 83 to

88 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 81 towards the coast to 83 to

88 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-030000-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

158 AM PDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 83 to

88 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 83 to

88 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland.

$$

CAZ050-030000-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

158 AM PDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to 95 to

100 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to 95 to

100 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys

to 94 to 99 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys

to 93 to 98 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to

89 to 94 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys

to 87 to 92 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to

86 to 91 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-030000-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

158 AM PDT Mon Aug 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 106. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

$$

CAZ057-030000-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

158 AM PDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 103. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

$$

CAZ055-030000-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

158 AM PDT Mon Aug 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 89 above 6000 feet to 90 to

97 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 above 6000 feet to 63 to 73 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 92 above 6000 feet to 92 to

99 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 93 above 6000 feet to 92 to

100 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91 above 6000 feet to 90 to

97 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87 above 6000 feet to 87 to 94 below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85 above 6000 feet to 84 to

92 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-030000-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

158 AM PDT Mon Aug 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

$$

CAZ058-030000-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

158 AM PDT Mon Aug 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

$$

CAZ060-030000-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

158 AM PDT Mon Aug 2 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds becoming northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 110. Light winds becoming north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ065-030000-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

158 AM PDT Mon Aug 2 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105 through the pass to 109 to

114 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 through the pass to 88 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107 through the pass to 110 to

115 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 89. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107 through the pass to 111 to

116 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105 through the pass to 109 to

114 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101 through the pass to 104 to

109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 82.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to

101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-030000-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

158 AM PDT Mon Aug 2 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 111 to 116. Light winds becoming south

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 85 to 90. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 113 to 118. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 85 to 90. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 114 to 119. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

CAZ062-030000-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

158 AM PDT Mon Aug 2 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 85 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 112 to 117. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 86 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 114 to 119. Light winds becoming east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 111 to 116.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

17

