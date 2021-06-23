CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

167 FPUS56 KSGX 230906

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

206 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

CAZ552-240015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

206 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 74 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 75 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 73 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 75 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-240015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

206 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs around 78 towards the coast to 79 to

84 farther inland. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs around 76 towards the coast to 77 to

82 farther inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 77 towards the coast to 78 to 83 farther inland.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80 towards the coast to 83 to 88 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 81 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 82 towards the coast to 86 to 91 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 83 towards the coast to 87 to 92 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-240015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

206 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers. Highs 69 to

74 near the coast to 77 inland. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 83 inland.

$$

CAZ050-240015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

206 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 82 to

87 near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys to 81 to 86 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

79 to 84 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

81 to 86 in the western valleys to 92 to 97 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to 93 to 98 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to 91 to 96 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-240015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

206 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

87 to 92. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

85 to 91. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

$$

CAZ057-240015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

206 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

79 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

$$

CAZ055-240015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

206 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds. Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to 78 to 85 below 6000

feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25

mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Cooler. Lows 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to 51 to 61 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81 above 6000 feet to 77 to

87 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 above 6000 feet to 80 to 89 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to

87 to 95 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92 above 6000 feet to 92 to

100 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94 above 6000 feet to 92 to

100 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92 above 6000 feet to 90 to

98 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-240015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

206 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds. Highs 81 to 91. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Cooler. Lows 51 to 61. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

CAZ058-240015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

206 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds.

Highs 81 to 90. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25

mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Cooler. Lows 54 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 62. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 99.

$$

CAZ060-240015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

206 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds. Highs 90 to 98. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph... becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Cooler. Lows 57 to 66. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 101. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 109.

$$

CAZ065-240015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

206 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds. Highs 91 to 96 through the pass to 98 to 103 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Cooler. Lows around 66 through the pass to 76 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93 through the pass to

98 to 103 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to 100 to

105 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 69 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101 through the pass to 105 to

110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105 through the pass to

110 to 115 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 87.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106 through the pass to

109 to 114 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 86.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104 through the pass to

106 to 111 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-240015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

206 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds.

Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 74 to 79. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 84.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 87.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 86.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

$$

CAZ062-240015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

206 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds.

Highs 102 to 107. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Areas of winds east 15 mph

becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 89.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 89.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

$$

17

