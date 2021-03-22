CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 22 2021

CAZ552-230130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 at the beaches to 64 to

69 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to

71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches

to 69 to 74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-230130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 50 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

CAZ043-230130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65 near the coast to

67 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to

70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

74 inland.

CAZ050-230130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 66 in the western valleys to 58 to

63 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 45. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming

northeast overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 in the western valleys

to 64 to 69 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 in the western valleys

to 58 to 63 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

CAZ048-230130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 45. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

CAZ057-230130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 67. Areas of winds

north 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 39 to 45. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 66. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 60 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 71. Areas of winds north 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 60 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows 39 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

CAZ055-230130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 55 above

6000 feet to 55 to 61 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 21 to 31 above 6000 feet

to 28 to 38 below 6000 feet. Snow level 6500 feet. Areas of winds

west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 60 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 41 to 50 above 6000 feet to 50 to 58 below 6000 feet. Snow

level 6000 feet in the morning. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Areas of winds

north 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 56 above 6000 feet to 55 to

63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

55 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53 above 6000 feet to

50 to 57 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 25 to 35. Snow level 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 44 to 53 above 6000 feet to 52 to 59 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 52 to 61 above 6000 feet to

59 to 67 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 66 above 6000 feet to 65 to

72 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-230130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 27 to 37. Snow level

6500 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph...becoming 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Highs 53 to 61. Snow level 6500 feet...

becoming 5500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Areas of winds

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming northeast

30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 66. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows

28 to 38. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75.

CAZ058-230130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 64. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 33 to

39. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...

becoming southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs 52 to 60. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 33 to 38. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 35 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 52 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Breezy. Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 54 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

CAZ060-230130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Lows 37 to 43. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph...becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Areas of winds north 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

CAZ065-230130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 through the pass to 73 to 78 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph...becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Lows 46 to 54. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50

mph...becoming 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 68 through the pass to 70 to 75 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds southwest 25 to 35 mph becoming

north in the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71 through the pass to 73 to

78 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 64 through the

pass to 69 to 74 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 through the pass to 71 to

76 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74 through the pass to 77 to

82 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

CAZ061-230130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35

mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds northwest

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

CAZ062-230130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Lows 48 to 55. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 77. Areas

of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 35 mph becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 46 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

