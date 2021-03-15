CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 14, 2021

_____

529 FPUS56 KSGX 150950

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

250 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

CAZ552-160100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

250 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 56. Areas

of winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 45.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 65.

$$

CAZ554-160100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

250 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Areas

of winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 43.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ043-160100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

250 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs around 56. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

40 to 48. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 57.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

CAZ050-160100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

250 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 54 in the western

valleys to 45 to 50 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

34 to 43. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 57 in

the western valleys to 49 to 54 near the foothills. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63 in the western valleys

to 55 to 60 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-160100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

250 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 37. Snow

level 2500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

$$

CAZ057-160100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

250 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs 45 to 50. Snow

level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Areas

of fog in the evening. Colder. Lows 30 to 36. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 3500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 56. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 55 to 62.

$$

CAZ055-160100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

250 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers and showers likely. Areas of fog. Highs

31 to 41 above 6000 feet to 36 to 46 below 6000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming

5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds southwest 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to 55 mph...becoming 40 to 50 mph with gusts to 70 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening.

Areas of fog in the evening. Much colder. Lows 7 to 17 above

6000 feet to 19 to 27 below 6000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 12 inches. Areas of winds

west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 45 above 6000 feet to 43 to

53 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph...becoming around 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 54 above

6000 feet to 53 to 60 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 51 to 60 above 6000 feet to 58 to 65 below

6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 60 above 6000 feet to 58 to

66 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to

52 to 60 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 41 to 50 above 6000 feet to 48 to 55 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-160100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

250 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Areas of fog. Highs 39 to 49. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming

5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph...becoming 45 to 55 mph with gusts to 80 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening. Chance of

snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers

overnight. Much colder. Lows 15 to 25. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 9 inches. Areas of winds

west 45 to 55 mph with gusts to 80 mph...becoming 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to 60 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 43 to 53. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph...becoming around 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 36. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 62. Areas of

winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 60 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

$$

CAZ058-160100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

250 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs 40 to 49.

Local snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches above 5000 feet. Snow

level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 to 50 mph with gusts to 75 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening. Chance of

showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers overnight.

Colder. Lows 22 to 32. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow

level 3500 feet. Areas of winds west 45 to 55 mph with gusts to 75

mph...becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 52.

Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 62. Areas of

winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 32 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 48 to 55.

$$

CAZ060-160100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

250 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Little or no

snow accumulation. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph...becoming west 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Colder. Lows 28

to 33. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55

mph...becoming 50 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66.

$$

CAZ065-160100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

250 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing sand

and blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 52 through the

pass to 59 to 64 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 to 50 mph

with gusts to 75 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear overnight. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Colder. Lows around 37 through the pass to 39 to 44 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 40 to 50 mph with

gusts to 70 mph...becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the morning. Highs around 58 through the pass to 62 to 67 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 55 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 through the pass to

68 to 73 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 through the pass to 76 to 81 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73 through the pass to 78 to

83 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67 through the pass to

72 to 77 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs around 62 through the pass to 67 to 72 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-160100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

250 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

67 to 72. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30

mph...becoming west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Areas of blowing sand and

blowing dust in the evening. Colder. Lows 40 to 45. Areas of

winds northwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph...becoming 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ062-160100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

250 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing sand

and blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming 50 to 60 mph

with gusts to 90 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers overnight.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.Colder. Lows 40 to 45.

Areas of winds west 45 to 55 mph with gusts to 80 mph... becoming

30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the morning. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

17

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather