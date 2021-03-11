CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

217 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

CAZ552-120130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

217 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to

68 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-120130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

217 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR THE

SILVERADO AND BOND BURN SCARS...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 38 to 47. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

CAZ043-120130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

217 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 56. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers overnight.

Lows 41 to 46. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 57. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to

68 inland.

CAZ050-120130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

217 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 55 in the western valleys to 44 to 49

near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers overnight.

Colder. Lows 32 to 41. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 57 in the western

valleys to 47 to 52 near the foothills. Little or no snow

accumulation. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 44. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 62 in the western valleys to 53 to 58 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64 in the western valleys

to 58 to 63 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62 in the western valleys

to 55 to 60 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 in the western valleys to

59 to 64 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

CAZ048-120130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

217 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Local snow

accumulations of 2 inches or less above 2500 feet. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 31 to 40. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow

level 2500 feet in the morning. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

CAZ057-120130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

217 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 2500 FEET...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR THE

BOND BURN SCAR...

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 51. Local snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Snow level 3000 feet...becoming 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows 29 to 37. Local snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Local total snow accumulation 3 to 6

inches. Snow level 3500 feet...becoming 3000 feet. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 53. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow

level 2500 feet...becoming 3500 feet in the afternoon. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 43. Snow level 3500 feet. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 60. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 62 to 69.

CAZ055-120130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

217 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Snow showers likely in the

morning, then snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 23 to 33 above 6000 feet to

33 to 41 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of 3 to

6 inches. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight.

Colder. Lows 7 to 17 above 6000 feet to 15 to 25 below 6000 feet.

Local snow accumulation around 2 inches. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 28 to

36 above 6000 feet to 37 to 44 below 6000 feet. Local snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 20 to 30. Local

total snow accumulation 12 to 18 inches. Areas of winds west 15

to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 47 above

6000 feet to 46 to 53 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 54 above

6000 feet to 51 to 58 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 38 to 48 above 6000 feet

to 45 to 54 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52 above 6000 feet to 50 to

58 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 57 above 6000 feet to

55 to 62 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-120130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

217 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Snow showers likely in the

morning, then snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 42. Local snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight.

Colder. Lows 16 to 26. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch.

Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 46. Local snow

accumulation around 2 inches. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows 22 to 32. Local total snow accumulation 10 to

16 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25

mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 66.

CAZ058-120130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

217 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Snow showers in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 43. Local snow accumulation around 4

inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 22 to

31. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 3500 feet.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 46. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch.

Local total snow accumulation 6 to 10 inches. Snow level 3500

feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Little snow accumulation

expected. Lows 28 to 35. Snow level 3500 feet. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool. Highs 47 to 54. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 49 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

CAZ060-120130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

217 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. Little

or no snow accumulation. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon.

Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 28 to 33. Little or no

snow accumulation. Snow level 3500 feet...becoming 3000 feet.

Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54.

Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 30 to 37. Snow level 4000 feet. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 55 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ065-120130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

217 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Local snow accumulations of 2 inches or less. Highs

around 49 through the pass to 55 to 60 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30

mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows around 36 through the

pass to 39 to 44 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 52 through

the pass to 57 to 62 in the northern Coachella Valley. Snow level

2500 feet in the morning. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62 through the pass to

65 to 70 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 through the pass to

70 to 75 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 61 through the pass

to 66 to 71 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 through the pass to 69 to

74 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 through the pass to

73 to 78 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-120130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

217 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Lows

41 to 46. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

CAZ062-120130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

217 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 45. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Light

winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 41 to 50. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

