CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 26, 2021

159 FPUS56 KSGX 271112

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

312 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

CAZ552-280215-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

312 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to

69 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph...becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 70 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs around 62 at the beaches to 63 to

68 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 at the beaches to

66 to 71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66 at the beaches to

71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-280215-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

312 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust overnight. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times overnight. Lows

41 to 46. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Local visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs around 72.

Areas of winds northeast 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs around 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

CAZ043-280215-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

312 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to

69 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67 near the coast to 68 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

41 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to

69 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

71 inland.

CAZ050-280215-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

312 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 42. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 in the western valleys to

61 to 66 near the foothills. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 in the western valleys to 66 to

71 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs around 66 in the western valleys to

60 to 65 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71 in the western valleys

to 65 to 70 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

CAZ048-280215-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

312 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust overnight. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times overnight. Lows

35 to 42. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 45 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Local visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds east 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

37 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76.

CAZ057-280215-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

312 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 41. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Areas of winds north

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 46. Snow level 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

60 to 66. Snow level 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

39 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 74.

CAZ055-280215-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

312 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to 52 to 62 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows 10 to 20 above 6000 feet to

20 to 30 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph

...except northeast 15 to 20 mph near ridge tops and along desert

slopes. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Near ridge

tops and along desert slopes, gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 46 above 6000 feet to 46 to

55 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Near ridge tops and

along desert slopes, gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to

55 to 63 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to 54 to

62 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then slight chance of snow overnight. Lows 24 to 34.

Snow level 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 46 to 54 above 6000 feet to 52 to 60 below 6000 feet. Snow

level 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 59 above 6000 feet to 57 to

65 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 61 to

69 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-280215-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

312 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 20 to 30. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 63. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Breezy. Lows 27 to 37.

Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 54 to 62. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 5500 feet in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 72.

CAZ058-280215-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

312 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 57. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 37. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 63. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows

32 to 38. Snow level 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Breezy. Highs 54 to 60. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 70.

CAZ060-280215-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

312 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 34. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming east 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

CAZ065-280215-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

312 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 69 through the pass to 71 to 76 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

overnight. Lows around 43 through the pass to 48 to 53 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 through the pass to 64 to

69 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 47. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68 through the pass to 69 to 74 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 through the pass to

70 to 75 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 64 to 69 through the

pass to 70 to 75 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76 through the pass to

78 to 83 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-280215-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

312 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 76. Areas of winds north 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph becoming west overnight. Gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 36 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 82.

CAZ062-280215-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

312 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 46. Areas of winds north 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 42 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84.

