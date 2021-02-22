CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

230 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

230 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 73 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66 at the beaches

to 67 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to

71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 62 at the beaches to

63 to 68 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

230 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 68 towards the

coast to 69 to 74 farther inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

230 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 72 to

77 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast

to 69 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to

72 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to

72 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65 near the coast to

66 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

230 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to

71 to 76 near the foothills. Areas of winds northeast 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73 in the western valleys

to 66 to 71 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 in the western valleys

to 61 to 66 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 in the western valleys to

60 to 65 near the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

230 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

230 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 79. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 64 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

230 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to

58 to 68 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36 above 6000 feet to 33 to

43 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to 62 to

70 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 61 above 6000 feet to

59 to 66 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56 above 6000 feet to 52 to

61 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to

59 to 67 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 55 above 6000 feet to 54 to

61 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 41 to 50 above 6000 feet to

49 to 57 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

230 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 67. Areas of winds

east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

230 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 68. Areas of winds east 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 56 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 58.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

230 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

230 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 through the pass to

77 to 82 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 through the pass to

68 to 73 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73 through the pass to 75 to

80 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 68 through the

pass to 72 to 77 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

230 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

230 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 58. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

