259 FPUS56 KSGX 191133

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

333 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

CAZ552-200245-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

333 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 72 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 75 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 at the beaches to

66 to 71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

CAZ554-200245-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

333 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 73. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

CAZ043-200245-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

333 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 70 to 75 inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to

68 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to

69 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to

68 inland.

CAZ050-200245-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

333 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 in the western valleys to 67 to

72 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds becoming northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 73 to

78 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to

74 to 79 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 in the western valleys

to 61 to 66 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72 in the western valleys

to 62 to 67 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

CAZ048-200245-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

333 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds north 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 44 in wind sheltered areas to 41 to

51 in warmer locations. Areas of winds north 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

CAZ057-200245-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

333 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 72. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 80. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

CAZ055-200245-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

333 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to

55 to 65 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36 above 6000 feet to 33 to 43 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph, Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Near ridge tops and along

desert slopes, light winds becoming east 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 65 above 6000 feet to 60 to

70 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 60 to

70 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59 above 6000 feet to 57 to

64 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52 above 6000 feet to

48 to 58 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52 above 6000 feet to

49 to 59 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56 above 6000 feet to

53 to 61 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-200245-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

333 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 63. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 69. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.

CAZ058-200245-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

333 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 64. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 69. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

CAZ060-200245-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

333 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 29 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

CAZ065-200245-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

333 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 through the pass to

73 to 78 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

CAZ061-200245-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

333 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72.

CAZ062-200245-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

333 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72.

