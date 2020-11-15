CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 14, 2020

_____

553 FPUS56 KSGX 151030

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

230 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

CAZ552-160130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

230 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 66 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67 at the beaches to 66 to 71 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 64 at the beaches to

66 to 71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to

70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-160130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

230 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 82. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

around 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 72.

$$

CAZ043-160130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

230 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to

81 inland. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 83 to

88 inland. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to

79 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

66 to 71 near the coast to 71 to 76 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69 near the coast to 68 to 73 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68 near the coast to 70 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to

71 inland.

$$

CAZ050-160130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

230 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 83 in the western

valleys to 77 to 82 near the foothills. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys to

81 to 86 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ048-160130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

230 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49 in wind sheltered areas to 46 to

56 in warmer locations. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 78 to 83. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to

74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ057-160130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

230 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Areas of winds south

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81. Areas of winds south

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 73.

$$

CAZ055-160130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

230 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 67 above 6000 feet to

64 to 73 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43 above 6000 feet to 40 to 50 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69 above 6000 feet to 68 to

77 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the

afternoon. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas of

winds south 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 65 above 6000 feet to 63 to

71 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

to 50 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 61 to 69 below

6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 61 above 6000 feet to

59 to 67 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 59 above 6000 feet to 57 to

65 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 58 above 6000 feet to 57 to

65 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-160130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

230 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 73. Areas of winds

east 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 77. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

$$

CAZ058-160130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

230 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69.

$$

CAZ060-160130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

230 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 78. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

$$

CAZ065-160130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

230 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54 through the pass to 55 to

60 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 through the pass to 81 to

86 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 75 through the pass to 78 to 83 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 73 through the pass

to 76 to 81 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73 through the pass to

75 to 80 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-160130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

230 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ062-160130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

230 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather