CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 13, 2020

642 FPUS56 KSGX 140920

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

220 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020

CAZ552-150030-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

220 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at the beaches to 89 to

94 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at the beaches to 89 to

94 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at the beaches to 92 to

97 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Not as warm. Highs 73 to 78 at the

beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-150030-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

220 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93 towards the coast to

94 to 99 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds

west 15 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 82 towards

the coast to 86 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

84 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82.

CAZ043-150030-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

220 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 near the coast to 90 to

95 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 near the coast to 90 to

95 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 near the coast to 93 to

98 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to

78 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland.

CAZ050-150030-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

220 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to

59.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to

87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to

59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85.

CAZ048-150030-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

220 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60 in wind sheltered areas to

57 to 66 in warmer locations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86.

CAZ057-150030-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

220 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85.

CAZ055-150030-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

220 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 84 above 6000 feet to

82 to 92 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to

50 to 60 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83 above 6000 feet to 83 to

93 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to 79 to

89 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to 79 to

86 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78 above 6000 feet to 77 to

84 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75 above 6000 feet to 74 to

81 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73 above 6000 feet to 72 to

80 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-150030-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

220 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

CAZ058-150030-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

220 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 94. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 93. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 90. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 83.

CAZ060-150030-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

220 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

CAZ065-150030-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

220 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70 through the pass to 72 to

78 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to

104 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to

100 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to

98 to 103 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91 through the pass to 96 to

101 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89 through the pass to 93 to

98 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87 through the pass to

91 to 96 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-150030-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

220 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96.

CAZ062-150030-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

220 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 94 to 99.

