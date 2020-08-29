CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 28, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

221 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

CAZ552-292100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

221 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 84 to 89 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-292100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

221 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 81 towards the coast to 87 farther inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows

57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80 towards the coast to 85 farther inland. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 81 towards the coast to 86 farther inland. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to 86 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 83 towards the coast to 88 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

82 to 87 towards the coast to 87 to 92 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to 90 to

95 farther inland.

CAZ043-292100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

221 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 81 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

73 to 78 near the coast to 82 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 83 to 88 inland.

CAZ050-292100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

221 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to

89 to 94 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to

86 to 91 near the foothills. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to

85 to 90 near the foothills. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to 87 to 92 near the

foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys

to 90 to 95 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys to

94 to 99 near the foothills.

CAZ048-292100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

221 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

CAZ057-292100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

221 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ055-292100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

221 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 82 to 90 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 44 to 54 above 6000 feet to 51 to

61 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet to 82 to 90 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon.

Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to

82 to 90 below 6000 feet. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 84 to

92 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to

85 to 93 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 87 to

94 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90 above 6000 feet to 89 to

96 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-292100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

221 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ058-292100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

221 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 91. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 83 to 90. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

CAZ060-292100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

221 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Light winds becoming south

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 109.

CAZ065-292100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

221 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100 through the pass to

105 to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Lows around 71 through the pass to

78 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to

102 to 107 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds south

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 81. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to

100 to 105 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 72 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to

103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 74 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100 through the pass to

106 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 75 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102 through the pass to

106 to 111 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 77 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104 through the pass to

111 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-292100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

221 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 112.

CAZ062-292100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

221 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 85. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 86.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

