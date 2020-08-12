CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 11, 2020

_____

787 FPUS56 KSGX 120906

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

CAZ552-130015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 86 to

91 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to 86 to

91 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 83 to 88 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to 86 to

91 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-130015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 towards the coast to 88 to

93 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 87 towards the coast to

90 to 95 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 towards the coast to 94 to

99 farther inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89 towards the coast to

96 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87 towards the coast to

91 to 96 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to 91 to 96 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 towards the coast to

93 to 98 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-130015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 86 to

91 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to

88 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to

86 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to

86 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to

88 inland.

$$

CAZ050-130015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to

92 to 97 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys

to 93 to 98 near the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95 in the western valleys to

97 to 102 near the foothills. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94 in the western valleys

to 96 to 101 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys to

94 to 99 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to 95 to 100 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94 in the western valleys to

96 to 101 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-130015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 100 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ057-130015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 99. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 68 to 74.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

$$

CAZ055-130015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING BELOW 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to

87 to 95 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 61 to 71 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to

86 to 94 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 83 to 92 above 6000 feet to 92 to 100 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92 above 6000 feet to 91 to

99 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 93 above 6000 feet to 91 to 99 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 93 above 6000 feet to 91 to

99 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93 above 6000 feet to 92 to

99 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-130015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING BELOW 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 94 to 103. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 94 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

$$

CAZ058-130015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 75. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 99. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 75. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 95 to 102. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 66 to 76.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

$$

CAZ060-130015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 107. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 68 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 105. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 109. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 81.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 111.

$$

CAZ065-130015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103 through the pass to

106 to 111 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80 through the pass to

87 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102 through the pass to

107 to 112 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 88. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107 through the pass to

111 to 116 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106 through the pass to

110 to 115 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 83 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106 through the pass to

112 to 117 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 81 to 88.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106 through the pass to

111 to 116 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106 through the pass to

110 to 115 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-130015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 89. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 112. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 89. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 115. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 116.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 84 to 89.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 115.

$$

CAZ062-130015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 90. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 111 to 116. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 91. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 93.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 113 to 118.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 93.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 114 to 119.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 83 to 91.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 114 to 119.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 93.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 114 to 119.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather