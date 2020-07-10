CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2020

_____

447 FPUS56 KSGX 101014

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

314 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

CAZ552-110115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

314 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 81 to

86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

78 to 83 at the beaches to 85 to 90 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 74 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-110115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

314 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87 towards the coast to

91 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 89 towards the coast to

93 to 98 farther inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to

91 to 96 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to 87 to

92 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

83 to 88 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the

coast to 81 to 86 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the coast to

82 to 87 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-110115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

314 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 81 to

86 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 85 to

90 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to

70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to

87 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 81 to

86 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to

78 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 inland.

$$

CAZ050-110115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

314 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 89 in the western

valleys to 93 to 98 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94 in the western valleys

to 95 to 100 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to

93 to 98 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys

to 90 to 95 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys

to 86 to 91 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 in the western

valleys to 83 to 88 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys

to 84 to 89 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-110115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

314 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 67 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 68 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

$$

CAZ057-110115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

314 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

$$

CAZ055-110115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

314 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to

88 to 95 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to 59 to

69 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 92 above 6000 feet to 90 to 98 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 93 above 6000 feet to 91 to 99 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90 above 6000 feet to 87 to

96 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87 above 6000 feet to 83 to

92 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86 above 6000 feet to

83 to 91 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-110115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

314 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 90 to 98. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 59 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 93 to 103. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 94 to 104. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ058-110115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

314 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 91 to 98. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 64 to 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 93 to 102. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 73. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 92 to 102. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

$$

CAZ060-110115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

314 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 110. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 69 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 112. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 77.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 103 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

$$

CAZ065-110115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

314 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104 through the pass to

105 to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 78 through the pass to 82 to 87 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105 through the pass to

110 to 115 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 88. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105 through the pass to

112 to 117 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 75 to 85.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 102 through the pass

to 108 to 113 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 97 through the pass

to 104 to 109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to

103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to

103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-110115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

314 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 108. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 114. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 84 to 89. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 117. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 81 to 86.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

$$

CAZ062-110115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

314 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 110. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 89. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 113 to 118. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 84 to 92. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 115 to 120. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 83 to 90.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 113 to 118.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 77 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 73 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather