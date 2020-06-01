CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 31, 2020

775 FPUS56 KSGX 010953

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

253 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

CAZ552-020100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

253 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to

62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

74 to 79 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70 at the beaches to 71 to 76 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-020100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

253 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to

85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

81 towards the coast to 85 farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to

63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

83 to 88 towards the coast to 90 farther inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 78 towards the coast to

80 to 85 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81.

$$

CAZ043-020100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

253 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to

74 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to

62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

73 to 78 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to

77 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 inland.

$$

CAZ050-020100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

253 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to

85. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to

82 in the western valleys to 81 to 86 near the foothills. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

55 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys

to 82 to 87 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to

58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

CAZ048-020100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

253 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 95. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as warm.

Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to

58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

CAZ057-020100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

253 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 94. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to

56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81.

$$

CAZ055-020100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

253 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 68 to 77 above 6000 feet to

76 to 84 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54 above 6000 feet to 49 to

59 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 81 above 6000 feet to 81 to

90 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds

south 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to

84 to 92 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84 above 6000 feet to 81 to

89 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 62 to 72 above 6000 feet to 68 to 77 below 6000 feet. Snow

level above 8000 feet in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73 above 6000 feet to 69 to

77 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74 above 6000 feet to 71 to

79 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-020100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

253 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

$$

CAZ058-020100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

253 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 78 to 87. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 90. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 94. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 81.

$$

CAZ060-020100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

253 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 96. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 68. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

$$

CAZ065-020100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

253 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 92 through the pass to 97 to

102 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 67 through the pass to

76 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 96 through the pass to

103 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 79. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 99 through the pass to

105 to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to

103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Not as hot. Highs around 82 through the pass to 91 to

96 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 59 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 through the pass to

90 to 95 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 61 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86 through the pass to 93 to

98 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-020100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

253 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 77. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 79. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99.

$$

CAZ062-020100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

253 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 78. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Not as hot. Highs 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

