CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 24, 2020

236 FPUS56 KSGX 251019

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

319 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

CAZ552-260130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

319 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

78 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to

61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 80 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-260130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

319 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to 89 to

94 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 84 towards the coast to 86 to 91 farther inland.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to

62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 81 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther inland.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to

85 to 90 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 82 towards the coast to

84 to 89 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to

63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to

83.

CAZ043-260130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

319 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

79 near the coast to 82 to 87 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to

60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 75 near the coast to 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75 near the coast to

79 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

CAZ050-260130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

319 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to

84 to 89 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to

60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to

83.

CAZ048-260130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

319 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 89 to 94. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to

63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to

87.

CAZ057-260130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

319 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 90. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 81.

CAZ055-260130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

319 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 82 above 6000 feet to 80 to

88 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to 46 to 56 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming

30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79 above 6000 feet to 77 to

84 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78 above 6000 feet to 76 to

83 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 82 above 6000 feet to 80 to

88 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81 above 6000 feet to

79 to 87 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79 above 6000 feet to

75 to 82 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76 above 6000 feet to 73 to

80 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-260130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

319 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 89. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

77 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84.

CAZ058-260130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

319 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 84. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 81.

CAZ060-260130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

319 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds becoming east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 56 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 96. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93.

CAZ065-260130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

319 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming south

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96.

CAZ061-260130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

319 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 101 to 106. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 101. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 98.

CAZ062-260130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

319 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 101 to 106. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 98 to 103. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99.

Moede

