CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
225 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
CAZ552-100030-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
225 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs around 58. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
evening. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
60 to 65. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs
61 to 66.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 62 to 67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to
69 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to
56.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
63 to 68.
CAZ554-100030-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
225 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
evening. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
60 to 65. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 63 to 68.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 64 to 69.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to
56.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
65 to 70.
CAZ043-100030-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
225 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.
Chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows 48 to
53. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the morning. Highs around 60. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light
winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 65. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to
54.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 68.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to
54.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
around 66.
CAZ050-100030-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
225 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 59 in the western valleys to 50 to 55 near the foothills.
Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers overnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs around 59 in the western valleys to 50 to 55 near
the foothills. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 42 to 48. Light
winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs around 65 in the
western valleys to 58 to 63 near the foothills. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to
52.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to
52.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
65 in the western valleys to 59 to 64 near the foothills.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to
52.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 67 in the western
valleys to 61 to 66 near the foothills.
CAZ048-100030-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
225 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to
52.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to
68.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to
52.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.
CAZ057-100030-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
225 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 48 to 54. Snow
level 5000 feet. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows 38 to
46. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Areas
of winds northeast 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to
65. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to
63.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to
52.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66.
CAZ055-100030-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
225 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE
5500 FEET...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs 31 to 36 above 6000 feet to 38 to 44 below 6000
feet. Local snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Snow level 4500
feet...becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds south
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 20 to 30 above 6000 feet to 29 to 37
below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Snow
level 5500 feet. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 40 above
6000 feet to 43 to 50 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Local total snow accumulation 10 to 20 inches. Snow
level 5500 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 26 to 36. Snow level 6000 feet. Areas of winds
northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 55 above
6000 feet to 54 to 62 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 55 to
62 below 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 47 to 56 above 6000 feet to 55 to 62 below 6000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 57 above 6000 feet to 56 to
63 below 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 31 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 56 above 6000 feet to
55 to 61 below 6000 feet.
CAZ056-100030-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
225 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE
5500 FEET...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 48. Local
snow accumulation of 5 to 7 inches. Snow level 5000 feet...
becoming 5500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds southwest
15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 26 to 36. Local snow accumulation of
4 to 6 inches. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 6000 feet. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 48. Local snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Local total snow accumulation
12 to 18 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Little snow accumulation
expected. Lows 28 to 38. Snow level 5500 feet. Areas of winds
northwest 15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 63. Areas of
winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 56 to 66.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.
CAZ058-100030-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
225 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY ABOVE
5000 FEET...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Not as
cool. Highs 44 to 52. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch.
Local total snow accumulation around 2 inches. Snow level
5000 feet in the morning. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to
30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers overnight.
Lows 33 to 41. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph
in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 49. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 33 to 40. Light winds becoming
northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 61.
Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 55 to 63.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 63.
CAZ060-100030-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
225 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds. Chance of
measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance
of showers. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light
winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance
of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 73. Areas of winds
west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 68 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 67 to 73.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74.
CAZ065-100030-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
225 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
55 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the morning becoming
light. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds. Chance of
measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.
Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 45 to 51. Areas
of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph
overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.
CAZ061-100030-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
225 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds. Chance of
measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.
Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light
winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 78. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.
CAZ062-100030-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
225 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds. Chance of
measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.
Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of
winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds
west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 52 to 57.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.
