CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

238 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

CAZ552-132130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

238 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with widespread showers in the morning,

then cloudy with numerous showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 51 to 56. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of rain overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65.

$$

CAZ554-132130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

238 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then numerous showers

in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 49 to 54. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of rain overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 62 to

67.

$$

CAZ043-132130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

238 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Widespread showers. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 50 to 55. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 64. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

61.

$$

CAZ050-132130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

238 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Widespread showers. Highs around 62 in the western

valleys to 52 to 57 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 45 to 52. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 64 in the

western valleys to 56 to 61 near the foothills. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 65 in the western valleys to 58 to 63 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 61 in the western valleys to

54 to 59 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 59 in the western valleys to 50 to

55 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Lows 37 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

62 in the western valleys to 54 to 59 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-132130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

238 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread showers. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 44 to 50.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 49. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 59 to

64.

$$

CAZ057-132130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

238 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Widespread showers. Highs 52 to 59. Areas of winds south

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 60. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 40 to 49. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 39 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 58. Snow level 4500 feet in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows 36 to 44. Snow level 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. Snow level 3500 feet...becoming

4000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 36 to 43. Snow level 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 54 to

60. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

CAZ055-132130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

238 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING

ABOVE 5000 FEET...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then numerous showers

in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 46 above 6000 feet to 45 to

52 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 7000 feet in the afternoon. Areas

of winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 25 to

35 above 6000 feet to 31 to 41 below 6000 feet. Local snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming

6500 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49 above

6000 feet to 46 to 55 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Local total snow accumulation 6 to 10 inches. Snow

level 6500 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 28 to 38. Snow level 6500 feet. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 44 to 53 above 6000 feet to 51 to 58 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 42 to 51 above 6000 feet to 49 to 56 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow overnight. Breezy. Lows

24 to 34. Snow level 6500 feet...becoming 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 34 to 44 above 6000 feet

to 42 to 49 below 6000 feet. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming

5000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

showers likely overnight. Lows 20 to 30. Snow level 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 41 above 6000 feet to 42 to 48 below

6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 45 above

6000 feet to 46 to 52 below 6000 feet. Snow level 4500 feet in

the afternoon.

$$

CAZ056-132130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

238 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING

ABOVE 5000 FEET...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then widespread showers

in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 53. Local snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Local total snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Snow level

6000 feet...becoming 6500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 31 to 41.

Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 6500 feet. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 56. Little

or no snow accumulation. Snow level 6500 feet. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 53 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow overnight.

Breezy. Lows 27 to 37. Snow level 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 45 to 53. Snow level

5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows 24 to 34. Snow level 4500 feet...

becoming 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 50. Snow

level 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Lows 23 to 33. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 55. Snow

level 4500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

CAZ058-132130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

238 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers

in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 53. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 36 to 43.

Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 58. Areas

of winds southwest 15 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 33 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows 30 to 37. Snow level 5000 feet...

becoming 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers and showers likely in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 50. Snow level 4000 feet...

becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Lows 29 to 36. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 48 to

54. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

CAZ060-132130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

238 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. Areas of

winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Isolated showers. Lows 38 to 45. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 66. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 43. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 69. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Lows 31 to 37. Snow level

3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Snow level

3000 feet...becoming 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 33 to 38. Snow

level 4000 feet...becoming 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Snow level

3000 feet in the morning.

$$

CAZ065-132130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

238 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Numerous showers. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows

45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 41 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 64 to

69.

$$

CAZ061-132130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

238 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Warmer. Highs

68 to 73. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 50 to 55.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 72.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 69 to

74.

$$

CAZ062-132130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

238 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 66 to 71.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Isolated showers. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 47 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 66 to

71.

$$

_____

