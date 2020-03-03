CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 2, 2020

_____

193 FPUS56 KSGX 031107

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

307 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020

CAZ552-032230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

307 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 75 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 63 at the beaches

to 64 to 69 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ554-032230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

307 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 77. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

78. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ043-032230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

307 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

73 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 63 near the coast

to 67 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68 near the coast to 69 to 74 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to

67 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs around 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ050-032230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

307 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys to

68 to 73 near the foothills. Areas of winds north 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to

74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs around 64 in the western valleys

to 57 to 62 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 64 in the

western valleys to 57 to 62 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70 in the western valleys to 64 to 69 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-032230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

307 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 39 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ057-032230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

307 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 75. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 37 to 46. Snow

level 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 62. Snow

level 5000 feet in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 68.

$$

CAZ055-032230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

307 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 55 above 6000 feet to

58 to 66 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph ...

except north 15 to 20 mph near ridge tops and along desert

slopes. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Near

ridge tops and along desert slopes, gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37 above 6000 feet to 34 to 44 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph. Near ridge tops and

along desert slopes, areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59 above 6000 feet to

60 to 68 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 64 above 6000 feet to 64 to

71 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 62 above 6000 feet to 61 to

69 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 50 above 6000 feet to 48 to 55 below

6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 25 to 35. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

40 to 50 above 6000 feet to 48 to 55 below 6000 feet. Snow level

4500 feet...becoming 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool. Highs 46 to 54 above 6000 feet to 54 to 61 below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-032230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

307 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 66. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 28 to 38. Snow

level 6000 feet...becoming 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

50 to 59. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 63.

$$

CAZ058-032230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

307 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 68. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 50 to

57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 65.

$$

CAZ060-032230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

307 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 34 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ065-032230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

307 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds north 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

$$

CAZ061-032230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

307 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds northwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

$$

CAZ062-032230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

307 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

_____

