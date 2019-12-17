CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019

894 FPUS56 KSGX 171004

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

204 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

CAZ552-180115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

204 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

CAZ554-180115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

204 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the morning.

Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds east 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Areas of winds east

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 63.

CAZ043-180115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

204 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to

69 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 47 to

52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 62.

CAZ050-180115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

204 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 68 to 73 in

the western valleys to 59 to 64 near the foothills. Areas of winds

east 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 36 to 42. Areas of winds east 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

55 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64 in the western

valleys to 58 to 63 near the foothills. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 in the western valleys

to 59 to 64 near the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71 in the western valleys

to 65 to 70 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 62 in the

western valleys to 55 to 60 near the foothills.

CAZ048-180115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

204 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 62 to 69.

Areas of winds east 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 31 to 39. Areas of winds east 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of

winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 42 to

48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

CAZ057-180115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

204 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 58 to 68. Areas of winds

east 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41. Areas of winds east

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43. Light winds

becoming north 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds north

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 43 to

50.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 60.

CAZ055-180115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

204 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54. Areas of

winds east 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 28 above 6000 feet to 24 to

33 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 47 above 6000 feet to

44 to 53 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 50 above 6000 feet to 48 to

56 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57 above

6000 feet to 52 to 62 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to

55 to 64 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 45 to 52 above 6000 feet

to 51 to 57 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 46 above

6000 feet to 45 to 51 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-180115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

204 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Areas of winds east 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 23 to 33. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 54. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 30

to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 54.

CAZ058-180115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

204 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Areas of winds east 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 35. Areas of winds east

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 57. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to

43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 55.

CAZ060-180115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

204 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 31. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.

CAZ065-180115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

204 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds east 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Areas of winds east

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming east 25 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds

becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to

50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

CAZ061-180115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

204 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations. Colder. Lows 31 to 38. Light winds becoming northeast

15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 44 to

49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65.

CAZ062-180115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

204 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations in the

morning. Highs around 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

