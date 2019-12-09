CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

204 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

204 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 69 at the beaches to 72 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

204 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

204 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

around 64. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 72 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 71 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to

70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

204 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

62 to 67 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the foothills.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 74 in the western valleys to 68 to 73 near the

foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 in the western valleys

to 58 to 63 near the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

204 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

204 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Areas of winds north

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

204 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Not as

cool. Highs 40 to 48 above 6000 feet to 48 to 57 below 6000 feet.

Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

30 mph in the afternoon. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes,

gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 35 above 6000 feet to 32 to 41 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 46 to 52 above 6000 feet to 51 to 58 below 6000 feet. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 45 to 53 above 6000 feet to 52 to 58 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 57 above 6000 feet to 55 to 64 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59 above 6000 feet to 59 to

66 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 48 to 56 above 6000 feet to 55 to 62 below

6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 38 to 45 above 6000 feet to 46 to 54 below

6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

204 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 51 to 59. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 50 to 56.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

204 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 52 to 59. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 55 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 56 to 63. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 37 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 51 to 57.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

204 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

55 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph becoming

north in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 52 to 57.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

204 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 64 to 69.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

204 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

204 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

