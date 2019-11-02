CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 1, 2019

_____

256 FPUS56 KSGX 021023

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

323 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

CAZ552-030130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

323 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 54. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches

to 71 to 76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-030130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

323 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 towards the coast to

80 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

78 towards the coast to 79 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 76 towards the coast to

80 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84 towards the coast to 84 farther

inland.

$$

CAZ043-030130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

323 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 53. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

76 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 to

79 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70 near the coast

to 73 to 78 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland.

$$

CAZ050-030130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

323 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to

82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

$$

CAZ048-030130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

323 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

$$

CAZ057-030130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

323 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 85. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

$$

CAZ055-030130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

323 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 70 above 6000 feet to

67 to 77 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 40 above 6000 feet to

37 to 47 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69 above 6000 feet to 67 to 77 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71 above 6000 feet to 68 to 78 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71 above 6000 feet to 69 to

79 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69 above 6000 feet to

66 to 76 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71 above 6000 feet to 68 to

78 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71 above 6000 feet to 69 to

79 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-030130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

323 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Areas of winds east

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

$$

CAZ058-030130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

323 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 78. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

$$

CAZ060-030130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

323 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

$$

CAZ065-030130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

323 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

$$

CAZ061-030130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

323 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

$$

CAZ062-030130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

323 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather