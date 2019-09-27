CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2019

689 FPUS56 KSGX 270954

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

CAZ552-272100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs around 67 at the beaches to 71 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 53 to 58. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to

57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

70 at the beaches to 70 to 75 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 72 to

77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-272100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

around 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 70 to 75.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 51 to 57. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

84 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to

83 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-272100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then

chance of rain overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 53 to 58. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 69 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to

55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to

55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

71 near the coast to 73 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to

79 inland.

$$

CAZ050-272100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then

chance of rain overnight. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

$$

CAZ048-272100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 54 to 60.

Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 71 to 76.

Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog overnight. Cooler. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

$$

CAZ057-272100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle

in the morning. Highs 71 to 78. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Partly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 66 to 74.

Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 74. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

$$

CAZ055-272100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 62 to 72 above 6000 feet to 68 to 76 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy

drizzle in the evening, then slight chance of rain overnight.

Colder. Lows 37 to 47 above 6000 feet to 42 to 52 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

56 to 66 above 6000 feet to 61 to 70 below 6000 feet. Areas of

winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 45 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58 above 6000 feet to 58 to

66 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 60 above 6000 feet to 60 to 68 below

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 63 above 6000 feet to 62 to

71 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70 above 6000 feet to

69 to 78 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 72 above 6000 feet to 71 to

80 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-272100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 69 to 79. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy

drizzle in the evening, then slight chance of rain overnight.

Colder. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Colder. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83.

$$

CAZ058-272100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle

in the morning. Highs 69 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy

drizzle in the evening, then chance of rain overnight. Cooler.

Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 65 to 73.

Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Colder. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds southwest 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 68. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

$$

CAZ060-272100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 85. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust in the evening. Colder. Lows 42 to 50. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

$$

CAZ065-272100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

82 to 87. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...

becoming 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Cooler. Lows

53 to 60. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...

becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in

the morning. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

$$

CAZ061-272100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 92. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93.

$$

CAZ062-272100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust. Cooler. Lows 57 to 66. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in

the morning. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

$$

