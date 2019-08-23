CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 22, 2019
035 FPUS56 KSGX 230908
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
208 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
CAZ552-240015-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
208 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs 70 to
75 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near higher
coastal terrain. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.
Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland
and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 80 to
85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows 61 to 66.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.
Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther
inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther
inland and near higher coastal terrain.
$$
CAZ554-240015-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
208 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs 76 to 81 towards the coast to 83 farther inland.
Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs 79 to 84 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther
inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low
clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs 82 to 87 towards the coast to 88 to 93 farther
inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to
87 to 92 farther inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low
clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66.
.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to 84 to 89 farther
inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low
clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs around 80 towards the coast to 83 to 88 farther
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs
around 82 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland.
$$
CAZ043-240015-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
208 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.
Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low
clouds and fog. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low
clouds and fog. Lows 62 to 67.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 80 to
85 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low
clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66.
.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.
$$
CAZ050-240015-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
208 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the
foothills. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the
foothills. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys to 90 to 95 near the
foothills. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to
89 to 94 near the foothills.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the
foothills.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the
foothills.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the
foothills.
$$
CAZ048-240015-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
208 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 93 to 99. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 94 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 61 to 66.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99.
$$
CAZ057-240015-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
208 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming south
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 95.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 60 to 66.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94.
$$
CAZ055-240015-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
208 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 81 to
89 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to 53 to
63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph
in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to 83 to
91 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds
southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 85 above 6000 feet to 86 to
93 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 79 to 87 above 6000 feet to 86 to 94 below 6000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 87 above 6000 feet to 86 to
94 below 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to
84 to 92 below 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 83 to
91 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-240015-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
208 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming west
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 87 to 97. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 88 to 98.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 99.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 56 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 87 to 97.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 86 to 96.
$$
CAZ058-240015-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
208 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92. Areas of winds south
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 92. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 94. Light winds becoming west
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 94.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 57 to 67.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 87 to 96.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 57 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 86 to 93.
$$
CAZ060-240015-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
208 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds becoming
south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds south
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming
south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72. Areas of winds
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103.
$$
CAZ065-240015-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
208 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming
south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 80. Areas of winds
west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming
south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 74 to 83.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 74 to 83.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 106 to 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 74 to 84.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 73 to 81.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.
$$
CAZ061-240015-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
208 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 84.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 84.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
$$
CAZ062-240015-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
208 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 84. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 78 to 86.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 77 to 86.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 87.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 85.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.
$$
