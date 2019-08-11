CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 10, 2019

_____

916 FPUS56 KSGX 111022

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

322 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

CAZ552-120130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

322 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 81 to

86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 83 to 88 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

72 to 77 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

71 to 76 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-120130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

322 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to

82 to 87 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 81 towards the coast to

85 to 90 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 84 towards the coast to

88 to 93 farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88 towards the coast to

90 to 95 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

80 to 85 towards the coast to 89 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to

83 to 88 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 81 towards the coast to

86 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-120130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

322 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 83 to

88 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

$$

CAZ050-120130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

322 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to

85 to 90 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

84 to 89 in the western valleys to 92 to 97 near the foothills.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

87 to 92 in the western valleys to 94 to 99 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys to

91 to 96 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-120130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

322 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

$$

CAZ057-120130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

322 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94.

$$

CAZ055-120130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

322 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81 above 6000 feet to 78 to

87 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 59 above 6000 feet to 53 to 63 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the evening becoming

light. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 86 to

94 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 87 to

96 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 84 to

93 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 above 6000 feet to 81 to 90 below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 82 to

90 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-120130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

322 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 98. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ058-120130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

322 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 96. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

$$

CAZ060-120130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

322 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105. Light winds becoming south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102.

$$

CAZ065-120130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

322 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds becoming south

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 72 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 70 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ061-120130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

322 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 81. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

CAZ062-120130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

322 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 86.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 76 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 74 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

_____

