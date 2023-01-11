CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

_____

173 FPUS56 KSTO 110716

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1115 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-110815-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1115 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain showers and

heavy snow showers at higher elevations. Highs 32 to 46 higher

elevations...44 to 50 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain showers. At higher

elevations, rain showers and heavy snow showers in the evening,

then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows

29 to 41 higher elevations...38 to 44 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and heavy snow

at higher elevations. Highs 32 to 44 higher elevations...42 to

47 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to

7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and heavy snow in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows 29 to 43. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 50 higher elevations...

48 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows 32 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows 32 to 46. Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 30 to 44. Highs 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and heavy

snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 43. Highs

34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 48 43 46 / 100 90 100

$$

=

CAZ014-110815-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1115 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, snow showers through the day. Rain showers in

the late morning and early afternoon, then a chance of rain

showers late in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 44. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 1 to 7 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 25 to 34. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

south winds up to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...At lower elevations, rain and snow in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow.

Highs 35 to 41. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...

up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 30 to 36. No snow accumulation lower elevations...

up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 42 to 48.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 30 to

38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 30 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows 26 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow

likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 34.

Highs 34 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 42 31 39 / 100 70 100

$$

=

CAZ015-110815-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1115 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers early in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Windy. Highs 49 to 54.

Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows 41 to 46. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 45 to 51. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 48. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows 44 to 49. Highs around

52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Lows

40 to 45. Highs 47 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 52 43 49 / 100 90 100

RED BLUFF 53 46 49 / 100 80 100

$$

=

CAZ016-110815-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1115 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Windy. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs 51 to 56. South

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the evening. Lows around 45. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 48 to 53. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 47. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool.

Highs 56 to 62. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 44 to

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 49.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Lows

around 44. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 53 46 52 / 100 90 100

OROVILLE 53 46 52 / 100 90 100

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 54 46 52 / 90 80 100

$$

=

CAZ017-110815-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1115 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers early in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of rain showers

late in the morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. South winds

15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows around 46. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 49 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Windy. Lows around 47. Southeast

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not as

cool. Highs 56 to 64. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 54 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 49.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Lows around

45. Highs 50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 55 47 52 / 100 70 90

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 55 47 52 / 90 70 90

$$

=

CAZ018-110815-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1115 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Rain showers until late afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs around 55. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 46. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 52. Southeast winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows around

48. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Lows

around 46. Highs around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 57 45 53 / 90 80 100

$$

=

CAZ019-110815-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1115 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers early in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of rain showers

in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 57. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows 42 to 47. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 48 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 44 to 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 63. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 49.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Lows

around 46. Highs 49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 55 46 51 / 100 70 90

MODESTO 55 46 51 / 100 60 80

$$

=

CAZ063-110815-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1115 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...At higher elevations, rain showers and heavy snow

showers in the morning, then rain showers, heavy snow showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. At lower

elevations, rain showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain

showers late in the afternoon. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46 higher

elevations...45 to 51 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight.

At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows 26 to 40 higher elevations...around 41 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and heavy snow

at higher elevations. Breezy. Highs 35 to 50. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...2 to 8 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing southeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 49 higher

elevations...47 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows 34 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Colder. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and heavy

snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 30 to 45. Highs

34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 39 31 38 / 100 80 100

$$

=

CAZ066-110815-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1115 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers until late afternoon, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

late in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Prevailing south winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers after midnight.

Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows 36 to 46. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 42 to 52. Prevailing southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool.

Highs 49 to 59. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 41 to

51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 47 42 48 / 100 90 100

$$

=

CAZ067-110815-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1115 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. Prevailing south winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 53. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 63. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Lows 37 to

45. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 46 37 46 / 100 90 90

JACKSON 51 42 51 / 100 90 90

$$

=

CAZ068-110815-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1115 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers until late

afternoon, then heavy snow showers, rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

29 to 44. Snow accumulation of 5 to 11 inches lower elevations...

except 12 to 18 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet.

Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Heavy rain and snow showers. Breezy. Lows 23 to 38.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 9 inches. Snow level 4000 feet.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Highs 31 to 46. Snow

accumulation 3 to 5 inches lower elevations...except 2 to

7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and heavy snow. Lows 26 to 41. Little or

no snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher

elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool.

Highs 34 to 48 higher elevations...40 to 52 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 30 to

45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Colder. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 31 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and rain. Colder. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

28 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Heavy rain and

snow. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 38. Highs

28 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 41 32 42 / 100 90 90

CHESTER 36 26 37 / 100 80 90

$$

=

CAZ069-110815-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1115 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, heavy rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then heavy rain

showers, heavy snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. At higher elevations, heavy

snow showers and heavy rain showers early in the morning, then

heavy snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Windy. Highs 26 to 41 higher

elevations...37 to 47 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches lower elevations...except 21 to 27 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming southwest 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Heavy snow showers, rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 16 to 31 higher elevations...29 to

37 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 1 to 6 inches lower

elevations...except 10 to 16 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then heavy

rain and snow in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 29 to

43 higher elevations...39 to 47 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 1 to 6 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet increasing to 6000 feet

in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain with heavy snow likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 24 to

38 higher elevations...35 to 43 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 7500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher

elevations...49 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with pockets of showers and

thunderstorms. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows

26 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Heavy rain and snow. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Heavy rain

and snow. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 22 to 37. Highs

28 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 36 32 39 / 100 90 90

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather