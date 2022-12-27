CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 26, 2022

_____

944 FPUS56 KSTO 270802

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1201 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-280000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1201 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Rain late

in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 52 higher elevations...50 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. At higher

elevations, rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 39. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 34 to 46 higher elevations...45 to 51 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows 25 to

38 higher elevations...34 to 42 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Highs 31 to 43 higher

elevations...41 to 47 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 29 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows 32 to 46. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows 25 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 25 to 40.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 55 37 49 / 100 60 10

$$

=

CAZ014-280000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1201 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain. At higher elevations, rain

until late afternoon, then rain and heavy snow late in the

afternoon. Very windy. Highs 41 to 49. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. At higher

elevations, a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows 20 to 32. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after

midnight. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 42. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows

20 to 31. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 39. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows 27 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows 30 to 38. Highs 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows 19 to 29.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 42.

Lows 17 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 33 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 47 27 40 / 100 50 10

$$

=

CAZ015-280000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1201 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain early in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Windy. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 61. South winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to

41. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 36 to 42. Light

winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 48. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows 34 to 42.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 58 35 52 / 90 50 10

RED BLUFF 59 40 53 / 90 40 0

$$

=

CAZ016-280000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1201 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain early in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Windy. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 62. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 42. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 54. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 41.

Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows 47 to 53. Highs around

57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 58 41 54 / 90 50 0

OROVILLE 57 40 54 / 100 50 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 58 40 54 / 100 40 0

$$

=

CAZ017-280000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1201 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Highs 54 to 60. South winds 10 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Colder. Lows 37 to 43. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 54. South winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 42. Light winds becoming southeast up to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 46.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows around 52. Highs around

57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows around 42.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 58 41 54 / 100 30 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 58 40 54 / 100 20 0

$$

=

CAZ018-280000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1201 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Not as cool. Rain through the day. A slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs around 59.

South winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 43. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows around 53. Highs around

58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows around 43.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 60 38 55 / 100 10 0

$$

=

CAZ019-280000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1201 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 52 to 58. Southeast winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

around 41. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds becoming southeast up to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows around 52. Highs 54 to

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows 41 to 47.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 57 42 55 / 100 30 0

MODESTO 55 42 54 / 100 40 0

$$

=

CAZ063-280000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1201 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. At lower elevations, rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then rain late in

the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then rain late in the morning. Snow likely

and a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 52 higher

elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. At

higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder.

Lows 26 to 41. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 47 higher elevations...

around 49 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows 29 to

43. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 33 to 48. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows 29 to 44.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 29 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 47 31 42 / 90 10 0

$$

=

CAZ066-280000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1201 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain early in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Very windy. Highs 47 to 55. Prevailing south winds 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 33 to 43.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. Little or no snow accumulation.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows 41 to 53. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows 33 to 43.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 51 40 48 / 100 60 10

$$

=

CAZ067-280000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1201 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Heavy rain. Windy. Highs 47 to 55. Prevailing south

winds 10 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 42. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

46 to 54. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 34 to 42. Light

winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 49. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Heavy rain. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

48 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows 35 to 43.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 44 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 49 36 48 / 100 70 10

JACKSON 52 39 51 / 100 70 10

$$

=

CAZ068-280000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1201 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, heavy rain early in the morning,

then heavy rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. At higher elevations, rain in the

morning. Heavy snow late in the morning, then heavy snow showers,

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Very windy. Highs 35 to 50. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds 25 to

45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Heavy snow showers, rain showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows 21 to

36. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches lower elevations...except

1 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing

to 4000 feet after midnight. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 30 to 45. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 21 to 36.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 29 to 44. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches

lower elevations...except 2 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow

level 3500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Not as cool. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows 21 to 36.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 46 28 42 / 100 70 10

CHESTER 43 20 38 / 100 60 10

$$

=

CAZ069-280000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1201 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Heavy rain at lower elevations...and heavy rain and

heavy snow at higher elevations. Windy. Highs 31 to 45 higher

elevations...42 to 50 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...11 to 16 inches higher elevations. Snow level

above 8000 feet decreasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 30 to 50 mph

with gusts to around 70 mph decreasing to 25 to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain and snow after midnight. At higher elevations, heavy rain

and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...28 to

37 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...3 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Prevailing

southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

27 to 42 higher elevations...39 to 49 lower elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 16 to

31 higher elevations...29 to 39 lower elevations. Little or no

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...38 to 46 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Not as cool. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Heavy rain and heavy snow. Heavy

snow accumulations possible. Lows 31 to 46. Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and heavy

snow. Colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Highs 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of heavy rain and snow.

Highs 30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 43 31 39 / 100 80 10

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather